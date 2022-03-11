Russian shift a 'cover story' for need for withdrawal: Former top diplomat

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with former U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine negotiations Kurt Volker about the high stakes peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live