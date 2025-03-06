Russian strike kills 4 in Ukraine amid US aid, intelligence freeze

ABC News contributor Mick Mulroy discusses the recent strikes in Ukraine and where things stand between Presidents Trump and Zelenskyy.

March 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live