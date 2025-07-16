Russian strikes in Ukraine continue amid Trump’s 50-day ceasefire deal window

President Donald Trump gave Russia a 50-day window to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine, but that’s not slowing down the Kremlin’s attacks. ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports from Kyiv.

July 16, 2025

