Russian strikes on Ukraine overnight kill 7 and injure at least 41

Ben Jensen of the Center for Strategic and International Studies joins ABC News Live to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine following a night of deadly Russian strikes.

June 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live