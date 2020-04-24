Sanitation workers entertain residents on lockdown with hopscotch skills

Two sanitation workers showcased their jumping skills when they came across a chalk-drawn hopscotch grid outside a house in Darlington, England.
0:22 | 04/24/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sanitation workers entertain residents on lockdown with hopscotch skills
