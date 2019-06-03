Satellite photos show North Korea rebuilding missile launch facility

More
Satellite photos obtained by a Washington thinktank show that days after the Trump-Kim summit North Korea has begun rebuilding a missile launch site.
0:42 | 03/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Satellite photos show North Korea rebuilding missile launch facility
Eritrea appears to be re building a long range rocket test site that had been dormant since last summer. Experts say satellite images show that key structures were quickly reassembled. And they believe the work began just before or shortly after the failed summit in Hanoi between president trump and Kim Jong-un. The president has said that Kim promised not to resume nuclear and missile tests. British counterterrorism police are investigating three explosive devices mailed to London transportation hubs. They were set to go off when opened one at Heathrow airport did detonate but no one was injured. The others were sent to city airport and the Waterloo train station at two of the mailing envelopes how Irish stamps prompting Irish police to now help with the investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61500966,"title":"Satellite photos show North Korea rebuilding missile launch facility","duration":"0:42","description":"Satellite photos obtained by a Washington thinktank show that days after the Trump-Kim summit North Korea has begun rebuilding a missile launch site.","url":"/International/video/satellite-photos-show-north-korea-rebuilding-missile-launch-61500966","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.