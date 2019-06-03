Transcript for Satellite photos show North Korea rebuilding missile launch facility

Eritrea appears to be re building a long range rocket test site that had been dormant since last summer. Experts say satellite images show that key structures were quickly reassembled. And they believe the work began just before or shortly after the failed summit in Hanoi between president trump and Kim Jong-un. The president has said that Kim promised not to resume nuclear and missile tests. British counterterrorism police are investigating three explosive devices mailed to London transportation hubs. They were set to go off when opened one at Heathrow airport did detonate but no one was injured. The others were sent to city airport and the Waterloo train station at two of the mailing envelopes how Irish stamps prompting Irish police to now help with the investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.