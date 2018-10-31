Transcript for Saudi journalist strangled, dismembered: Official

New details release on the investigation into the death of Washington Post journalist Jamal could show he. Turkish prosecutors say he was strangle as soon as he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. As part of a premeditated killing his body was and dismembered and disposed of the statement is the first public operation by Turkish official a cash showed he. Was strangled and dismembered. Turkey seeking the extradition of eighteen Saudi suspects detained in Saudi Arabia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.