Saudi journalist strangled, dismembered: Official

A statement from the Turkish prosecutor, Irfan Fidan, said Jama Khashoggi's killing this month was premeditated.
0:27 | 10/31/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Saudi journalist strangled, dismembered: Official
New details release on the investigation into the death of Washington Post journalist Jamal could show he. Turkish prosecutors say he was strangle as soon as he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. As part of a premeditated killing his body was and dismembered and disposed of the statement is the first public operation by Turkish official a cash showed he. Was strangled and dismembered. Turkey seeking the extradition of eighteen Saudi suspects detained in Saudi Arabia.

