Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Sea foam covers village on Ireland's east coast
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:58","description":"Thick layers of sea foam covered a village on Ireland's east coast after days of high winds churned the sea.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75946942","title":"Sea foam covers village on Ireland's east coast","url":"/International/video/sea-foam-covers-village-irelands-east-coast-75946942"}