US mother calls move to Syria, marrying ISIS fighters a 'mistake' In a letter exclusively obtained by ABC News, Hoda Muthana said she'd been an "arrogant" young woman who didn't listen to her family.

World View: Inside a Syrian refugee camp, tensions rise in Venezuela and more An inside look at a refugee camp harboring Iraqis and Syrians fleeing ISIS, mass protests continue in Venezuela and an admitted Russian agent speaks out from behind bars on this week's "World View."