Seals try to steal diver’s gear

More
Ben Burville, an experienced diver from Northumberland, England, shared unusual footage of seals attempting to steal his diving hood.
0:30 | 05/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Seals try to steal diver’s gear
Yeah yeah. Wouldn't. And act. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:30","description":"Ben Burville, an experienced diver from Northumberland, England, shared unusual footage of seals attempting to steal his diving hood.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70671032","title":"Seals try to steal diver’s gear","url":"/International/video/seals-steal-divers-gear-70671032"}