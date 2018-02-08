Transcript for Search continues for American missing for weeks in Slovenia

It's horrible it's a parent's nightmare. A terrified Madison mother and father Susan stone and Allan Luskin son 25 year old Jonathan. Disappeared in Europe five weeks ago after a family vacation we've been in goods parents. And been four weeks leading their phone call said her son. Is missing here is nothing that even comes close to the feeling. Thinking bad. My son began dad and the younger brother returned to Wisconsin first. Giving mom and Jonathan a few more days together until June 22. Jonathan's mom left him behind an Austrian returned here to her home in Madison with some of his clothes and didn't find out until July 20. He was missing. The Middleton high school graduate works as a teacher in Hong Kong. After dad mom and a younger brother returned to Wisconsin. Jonathan planned a few more days to travel before returning to the Far East he took a train across the border from Austria to Slovenia. He checked into a hotel and then told the friend he was going to hike in the Slovenian national park. That's where the trail ends on June 22. New just been nothing. That tells them where he is wore what has happened they still have hope but they're also beginning to agree. My worst fear is that he was hiking the mountain lost his footing and fell. And was. Gravely injured. In Madison Terry seater WIS and twelve news.

