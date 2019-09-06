Search underway for cruise ship passenger

Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson confirmed that a woman, whose name was not released, was reported to have fallen off the Norwegian Epic cruise ship hours after it departed from Cannes, France.
0:34 | 06/09/19

