Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks possible prisoner swap after Griner’s harsh sentence

A Russian judge sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on drug charges as the U.S. talks of a possible prisoner swap.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live