Sen. Tammy Duckworth on Iran and Israel: 'This is a dangerous moment'

ABC News' Linsey Davis is joined by Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a combat veteran, who raises concerns about whether the situation could expand into a regional conflict.

June 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live