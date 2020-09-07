Transcript for Seoul mayor found dead after being reported missing

A nation is in shock and disbelief mayor. For the next presidential election in 21 to. Keith's career was built on the back of his fight for human rights as a lawyer. He founded the south creates most successful and GO. He was vocal in supporting Korean women of women forced to work during that ward ward sued to be right fully compensated by the Japanese. But this morning park secretary filed a sexual harassment suit against him. Local reports say she also submitted to the pony very personal photos. Sent to her advice part. This is a huge blow to the left Lee ruling party. After another prominent presidential candidate was jailed for sexual harassment last year due to ABC news Seoul South Korea.

