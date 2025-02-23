Shark nearly swallows diver's camera during feeding

A shark was captured on video charging at and nearly swallowing a diver’s camera during a feeding in Freeport, Bahamas.

February 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live