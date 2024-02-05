'It has been very shocking': Royal Expert on King Charles' cancer diagnosis

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with royal contributor Victoria Murphy about what King Charles' cancer diagnosis means for his duties as Head of State and how his family is reacting.

February 5, 2024

