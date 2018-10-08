Transcript for Shooting in Canadian city leaves at least 4 dead, police say

I went to my back window and I seen a fire truck coming around here has a well maybe something blowing up like propane or something. That I realize that the area was filling up pretty quickly with police officers. And that I better get my ground so I sat on the floor my. My or my house and few more shots early going off in a few more here and there. Then it went down hill for about twenty minutes there was no shots fell to safer. About five more shots went off and then it was quite for another half hour and there's two more shots room. Believing they took down the suspect.

