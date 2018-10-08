Shooting in Canadian city leaves at least 4 dead, police say

More
At least four people were killed Friday morning in a shooting in Canada's eastern city of Fredericton, police said.
0:33 | 08/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Shooting in Canadian city leaves at least 4 dead, police say
I went to my back window and I seen a fire truck coming around here has a well maybe something blowing up like propane or something. That I realize that the area was filling up pretty quickly with police officers. And that I better get my ground so I sat on the floor my. My or my house and few more shots early going off in a few more here and there. Then it went down hill for about twenty minutes there was no shots fell to safer. About five more shots went off and then it was quite for another half hour and there's two more shots room. Believing they took down the suspect.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57133949,"title":"Shooting in Canadian city leaves at least 4 dead, police say","duration":"0:33","description":"At least four people were killed Friday morning in a shooting in Canada's eastern city of Fredericton, police said.","url":"/International/video/shooting-canadian-city-leaves-dead-police-57133949","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.