Shootings in Toronto are on the rise but pale in comparison to the US

More
Canada had 217 homicides in 2017 while the United States had 6,791, according to the Major Cities Chiefs Association.
0:42 | 07/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Shootings in Toronto are on the rise but pale in comparison to the US
Yeah. I. I. Okay. And. The. And. There. Yeah. And. Okay. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56788622,"title":"Shootings in Toronto are on the rise but pale in comparison to the US","duration":"0:42","description":"Canada had 217 homicides in 2017 while the United States had 6,791, according to the Major Cities Chiefs Association.","url":"/International/video/shootings-toronto-rise-pale-comparison-us-56788622","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.