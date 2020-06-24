Sidewalk shifts during earthquake in Mexico City

More
At least four people were killed when the 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Oaxaca, Mexico.
0:38 | 06/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sidewalk shifts during earthquake in Mexico City

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"At least four people were killed when the 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Oaxaca, Mexico. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71430448","title":"Sidewalk shifts during earthquake in Mexico City","url":"/International/video/sidewalk-shifts-earthquake-mexico-city-71430448"}