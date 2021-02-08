Transcript for What Simone Biles’ return to competition means for Team USA

Welcome maximum Viles is asset to compete in Tokyo after sitting out all of and so far. USA gymnastics has announced that both Simone and Sunni Lee will be in the balance beam finals tomorrow let's get the latest on that from Kenneth mountain in Tokyo now high Tenet how big is this news. For teen USA that Simone miles we'll now joy and seemingly. Inbounds being pumped. Edition seat. Is major and it was like a shock waves through Tokyo route through the world vigor as soon as you have a gymnastics tweeted that Simone vials is back in the she's competing on the balance beam. Get spread like wildfire and we know that small vials has been taking a few days almost a week now. To work on her mental health to work on what she says he has is the twisty sat fair awareness is offer her. And so she doesn't mind and body bent out of sync and we hope that their NC now if she's deciding to do this Romanian and again Diane it was the only thing that was the remaining bit the the remaining ebitda as she could do here in Tokyo. Because she withdrew from the vault the floor exercise. Can also be uneven bars as of this event occur Simone vials but it's mobile's haven't been hiding she hit Bennett in the stands cheering on her. Team US state. Gymnast teammates. Throughout the past weekend even. Will we saw Jay Cary who won the goal on the floor exercise we've some acute as general we're placing on bio on the vault. Com who withdrew comeback happily who thought her career her Alou thought Leach of NASA's career was over. She competed it's replacing Simone vials on the vault fishing brought home sober. And guess who was right there cheering them on Simone vials and soul to see her. Clear this could be very comeback story of a who have agency when you have a six time Olympic medalist. One of the greats are the greatest gymnast we've seen who's had a very very tumultuous week back there on the balance beam competing. Com expect to be pretty incredible and again that's happening tomorrow. If she's been sharing in a stand that her team has given her plenty to cheer war. So an alarm people spoiler alert coming now. Or Portland hasn't not so great news USA women's sock her loss to Canada this morning that Kenneth there's still in this what's next for them. There and their player for bronze on Thursday and this just standing will be plain Australia. But yes they lost to our neighbors of north Canada who were not so neighborly. And we ended up blue have been against them on a penalty kick in the 74 minute there. And also we don't know if I start goalie Alyssa near will be Plame because we understand she injured her niece or waiting to find out her status. And again wishing her well but again Canada beat our US women's soccer team. I think meter further and they did further Rio Olympics lets we not been mouth but again they're playing for bronze against Australia on Thursday. A Kenneth after her silver medal well when US shot federated and Saunders raise your hands. And she crossed them in an ax on the podium in protest. What and that protest mean and what was the IOC's reaction given their rules against demonstrating on the podium. Then slow. It appears diameter greater founders is the first athlete to do some type of protest. On the medal podium there and that X she says she raised guys apparently she says that it was actress she collectors over medal there. We should put up that acts this way by Earl says that she made a gesture to represent. The intersection of where all people who are impressed me now we. Reporter right here on ABC news live how they IOC's rule fifty ethic holiday relaxed some of the rules. But they have. Maintaining that they not want athletes a protest during the medal ceremony right there on the podium. And so we saw that action by ravens Saunders. This is something that may IOC have confirmed they are looking into. We don't know what type of action and they are considering what kind of acts and they will face could case but we understand at that time heard US Olympic Committee thesis standing behind her and they say that they believe that her adjuster was respectful on that podium into the other athletes as well. And even though ravens under the appears to be in this IOC court found that not really IOC court but I'm calling it that big guys I wanna say that the court of public opinion give also standing behind her. I have to mention is very colorful character than a shot order from South Carolina hot shooting grabbing a lot of attention on line do you see that colorful hair she's also have some pretty unique face mask. And a lot of people are rooting for her and after a year of demonstrations and protests in the wake of George Floyd and other. Other things that people who wanted to protest ballots can cause. Awareness for this is something that we shouldn't be surprised about but it is a little surprising that this appears to be the first athlete to have cough and have a protest or demonstration on the podium Diane right. Kenneth a force in Tokyo thanks Kenneth. Let's take a look at where the metal cans or medals count stands now excuse may be US. Is in the lead with 64 total medals China is not far behind woods 62. The Russian Olympic Committee follows in third place with fifteen medals in total.

