Singapore pub offers Trump, Kim cocktails

More
Gastropub Escobar is serving up two specialty drinks in honor of both world leaders.
1:11 | 06/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Singapore pub offers Trump, Kim cocktails

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55810565,"title":"Singapore pub offers Trump, Kim cocktails","duration":"1:11","description":"Gastropub Escobar is serving up two specialty drinks in honor of both world leaders.","url":"/International/video/singapore-pub-offers-trump-kim-cocktails-55810565","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.