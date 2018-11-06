Singaporean bars and restaurants cash in on Trump-Kim summit fever

More
Local restaurants offer a "burger for world peace" and other special recipes to celebrate the historic meeting between U.S. and North Korean leaders.
0:50 | 06/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Singaporean bars and restaurants cash in on Trump-Kim summit fever

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55811003,"title":"Singaporean bars and restaurants cash in on Trump-Kim summit fever","duration":"0:50","description":"Local restaurants offer a \"burger for world peace\" and other special recipes to celebrate the historic meeting between U.S. and North Korean leaders. ","url":"/International/video/singaporean-bars-restaurants-cash-trump-kim-summit-fever-55811003","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.