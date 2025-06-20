Singer Chris Brown pleads not guilty to London nightclub assault

Brown was arrested in Manchester, England, last month but was released after paying a £5 million security fee and has been appearing in concerts as part of his tour. ABC News’ Maggie Rulli reports.

June 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live