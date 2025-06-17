Sirens activated in Israel after more missiles launched from Iran: IDF

Sirens were activated in several areas across Israel following the identification of another round of missiles launched from Iran, the Israel Defense Forces said.

June 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live