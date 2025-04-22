Sister Gaudet on Pope Francis: ‘He listened very carefully with his heart’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Sister Jeanette Gallaudet, who served under Pope Francis in Rome, about his legacy in the church.

April 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live