-
Now Playing: Sessions loses runoff, Bastille Day, newborn zebra: World in Photos, July 15
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus tests, health care workers honored, summer fun; World in Photos, July 14
-
Now Playing: Comet, baby panda, Black Lives Matter: World in Photos, July 13
-
Now Playing: Rescuers respond to Yangtze River flooding
-
Now Playing: Rhino calf saved from flood in India
-
Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth laughs with military members on video call
-
Now Playing: Cat interrupts UK Parliament session
-
Now Playing: Turtles hatch on Colombia beach
-
Now Playing: Schools begin to reopen worldwide
-
Now Playing: Friends explore bioluminescent water in Australia
-
Now Playing: Dolphins swim with whales off Australian coast
-
Now Playing: Bar installs electric fence to enforce social distancing
-
Now Playing: US military bases in Japan face COVID-19 outbreak
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 13, 2020
-
Now Playing: Waterspout appears in New South Wales
-
Now Playing: Helicopters, boats, sailors battle raging Navy ship inferno
-
Now Playing: Supercell looms over water tower