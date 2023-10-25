‘The situation could not be any more dire': Refugee expert on Gaza crisis

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Shaina Low, communications advisor for the Norwegian Refugee Council, about the crisis unfolding in Gaza and how the organization is helping those forced to flee.

October 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live