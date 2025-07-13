Small plane 'collision' at London Southend Airport

Essex Police said they are on the scene after a "serious incident" occurred at London Southend Airport on Sunday.

July 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live