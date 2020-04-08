Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Snow blankets Tasmanian bush
Yeah.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:48","description":"Tasmania's Mount Field National Park is covered with snow as a blast of cold air from Antarctica hits southern Australia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72166525","title":"Snow blankets Tasmanian bush","url":"/International/video/snow-blankets-tasmanian-bush-72166525"}