Chinese gold miners rescued after being trapped 1,000 feet underground for 2 weeks ABC News Senior Foreign Correspondent Ian Pannell has more on the explosion that left the miners trapped under 70 tons of debris. Ten other miners did not survive.

How people are spreading joy this winter to 'Save the Snow Day' "GMA" sponsor Campbell's is encouraging people to enjoy the kind of magical fun that only winter can bring by encouraging them to grab a coat, go outside and build a snowman.