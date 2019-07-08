-
Now Playing: 'Snow White's' gravestone on display in Germany
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Kim Jong Un says missile launches a warning to US, South Korea
-
Now Playing: Family of woman killed by sharks recalls daughter's last moments
-
Now Playing: ISIS reportedly gaining strength in Syria
-
Now Playing: 6-year-old in hospital after teenager allegedly throws him from balcony
-
Now Playing: Rhinoceros, hairdressers and vigils: World in Photos, Aug 6
-
Now Playing: Stocks rebound after worst day of the year
-
Now Playing: 3-year-old falls down manhole in China
-
Now Playing: Stock market plummets amid China trade war
-
Now Playing: North Korea fires another round of test missiles
-
Now Playing: N. Korea fires projectiles, 4th launch in 2 weeks
-
Now Playing: Dow Jones closes down over 750 points during trade war with China
-
Now Playing: At least 1 killed in massive ammunition dump blast in Siberia
-
Now Playing: British Airways flight forced to land because of smoke in the cabin
-
Now Playing: Stocks in freefall after China devalues its currency in trade war
-
Now Playing: Hong Kong crippled by strike, protests
-
Now Playing: India revokes Kashmir's autonomy after 7 decades
-
Now Playing: Gun violence vigils, Chinese opera, cat fashion: World in Photos, August 5
-
Now Playing: Egypt restores King Tut's golden coffin