Social distancing, lockdowns and closed beaches: The Week in Photos

More
A lock at the week's top photos from around the globe.
2:53 | 03/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Social distancing, lockdowns and closed beaches: The Week in Photos
A a.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:53","description":"A lock at the week's top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69838261","title":"Social distancing, lockdowns and closed beaches: The Week in Photos ","url":"/International/video/social-distancing-lockdowns-closed-beaches-week-photos-69838261"}