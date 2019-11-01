Transcript for South Korean president optimistic on progress toward denuclearization

I mention NATO for ABC news live South Korean president when Jane just gave a New Year's press conference here at the blue house. He speechless focus on economy but that question answers were of course mostly North Korea related. He confirmed a second trump came summit will take place soon. And the fact that Kim what's in Beijing meeting. Seeking ping is a good sign in hopes will play a positive role as well. This time he hopes the US we'll take reciprocal steps since North Korea he said suggested. Drastic measures that they are willing to take in retail for example. Halting missile tests demolishing nuclear test site as well us missile launch sites and even getting rid of the up dead nuclear power plant. Overall president -- was upbeat and confident about his role as a middleman between trump and Kim so far. He expected another here at seventh and accelerated nuclear negotiations. I'm Judy chilling you're watching ABC news life.

