South Sudan marks 5 years of vicious civil war

More
More than 4 million people have been uprooted by the bloodletting, the majority of whom are children, according to UNICEF.
0:42 | 12/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for South Sudan marks 5 years of vicious civil war
Yeah. Oh yeah. The yeah. New. And. It. I. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59828835,"title":"South Sudan marks 5 years of vicious civil war","duration":"0:42","description":"More than 4 million people have been uprooted by the bloodletting, the majority of whom are children, according to UNICEF.","url":"/International/video/south-sudan-marks-years-vicious-civil-war-59828835","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.