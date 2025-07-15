SpaceX capsule with four crew members back on Earth

A private space flight featuring the first astronauts in more than 40 years from India, Poland and Hungary returned to Earth.

July 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live