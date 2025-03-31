SpaceX's Fram2 mission to take 1st humans over Earth's polar regions

SpaceX's Crew Dragon Resilience will fly four astronauts -- Chun Wang, Jannicke Mikkelsen, Rabea Rogge and Eric Philips — in what would be the first-ever human spaceflight mission into a polar orbit.

March 31, 2025

