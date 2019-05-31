Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna

More
Italy's Mount Etna lights up the night sky with bursts of sweltering hot lava as the Sicilian volcano lurches into activity.
3:21 | 05/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:21","description":"Italy's Mount Etna lights up the night sky with bursts of sweltering hot lava as the Sicilian volcano lurches into activity. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63398959","title":"Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna","url":"/International/video/spectacular-eruptions-mount-etna-63398959"}