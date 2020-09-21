Squirrel monkeys enjoy ice pieces

More
The monkeys happily ate the star-shaped ice chunks handed out by zookeepers.
2:00 | 09/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Squirrel monkeys enjoy ice pieces
Yeah. It yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:00","description":"The monkeys happily ate the star-shaped ice chunks handed out by zookeepers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73153661","title":"Squirrel monkeys enjoy ice pieces","url":"/International/video/squirrel-monkeys-enjoy-ice-pieces-73153661"}