‘These are the staff standing between us and a nuclear disaster’: Nuclear expert

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with Anthony Ruggiero from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies about the task for nuclear inspectors and risks involved at the Ukrainian nuclear plant.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live