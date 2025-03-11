‘Everything at stake’ for Greenland in parliamentary elections: Lawmaker

Aaja Chemnitz, a lawmaker in Greenland, says voters “need to send a very clear message to the Trump administration” about the future of the country.

March 11, 2025

