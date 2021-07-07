Streets of Port-au-Prince largely empty following assassination of Haitian president

A group of unidentified individuals raided Haitian President Jovenel Moise's private residence, killing him and wounding his wife, who remains hospitalized.
2:10 | 07/07/21

