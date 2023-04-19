Sudan cease-fire ended as both sides accuse each other of breaking the truce

Plus, the American journalist detained in Russia will remain in custody after a judge denied his appeal, and a T. rex skeleton has sold at an auction in Switzerland for more than $6 million.

April 19, 2023

