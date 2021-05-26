-
Now Playing: COVID-19 in India, Etna volcano and George Floyd: World in Photos, May 25
-
Now Playing: George Floyd remembrance, PGA tournament and volcanos: World in Photos, May 24
-
Now Playing: Determined bird seems to insist on hitching a ride on the hood of a car
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Half of American adults now fully vaccinated
-
Now Playing: Plague of mice ravaging parts of Australia
-
Now Playing: Audio released in Belarus 'state-sponsored hijacking' of passenger jet
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, May 25, 2021
-
Now Playing: Mother of Belarusian activist held in detention speaks out
-
Now Playing: Audio of RyanAir pilots being told about Belarus ‘bomb threat’
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 25, 2021
-
Now Playing: Waves crash ahead of Cyclone Yaas in India
-
Now Playing: Catcher relocates snake relaxing on kitchen door in Queensland
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: 1 year since George Floyd’s death sparked a global movement
-
Now Playing: Police close roadway so family of ducks can safely cross
-
Now Playing: Climbers weigh COVID-19 risk on Mount Everest
-
Now Playing: Congo volcano survivor finds home obliterated
-
Now Playing: US warns people not to travel to Japan Olympics
-
Now Playing: Journalist speaks after state-sponsored plane hijacking in Belarus