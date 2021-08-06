Last surviving liberator of Auschwitz dies at age 98

More
David Dushman, the last surviving soldier who freed prisoners from the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz in 1945, has died at age 98.
1:02 | 06/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Last surviving liberator of Auschwitz dies at age 98
I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"David Dushman, the last surviving soldier who freed prisoners from the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz in 1945, has died at age 98.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78149540","title":"Last surviving liberator of Auschwitz dies at age 98","url":"/International/video/surviving-liberator-auschwitz-dies-age-98-78149540"}