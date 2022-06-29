1 suspect dead, another on the run, in Canada stabbing massacre

A suspect in the Canada stabbing massacre that left 10 people dead and 18 injured has been found dead, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Saskatchewan forensic officials said on Monday.

