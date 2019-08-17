Suspects use grinders in break-in attempt

More
Australian Capital Territory Police called the "brazen" heist "largely futile" because the parking payment machines the suspects were trying to break into are emptied regularly.
0:41 | 08/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspects use grinders in break-in attempt
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"Australian Capital Territory Police called the \"brazen\" heist \"largely futile\" because the parking payment machines the suspects were trying to break into are emptied regularly. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65033122","title":"Suspects use grinders in break-in attempt","url":"/International/video/suspects-grinders-break-attempt-65033122"}