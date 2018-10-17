Transcript for Suspects in missing journalist case tied to the Saudi royal family

We begin with new reported overnight that could escalate if diplomatic crisis between the US and Saudi Arabia published reports are now connecting the Saudi royal family two of the suspects in the disappearance of Washington Post columnist. Jamal could show him is stumble. The bombshell comes as secretary of state Mike Pompeo a rise in Turkey after meeting with the Saudi king. And crown credits and it comes just hours after president trump defended Saudi Arabia calling this a case of guilty until proven in the senate. ABC's Molly hunter is an Istanbul tracking the overnight developments good morning Molly. Can Stephanie hey good morning that's right after yesterday no one should have any doubt how important is US relationship. Is to the saudis or the length. To which president troubled go to protect it now it. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo here in Turkey meeting with president aired on the Turks are hoping that he's coming with some answers from the saudis. This morning new details on the alleged hit squad accused in the disappearance of writer Jamal could show G. The Washington Post obtained passports cans from Turkish officials. And the New York Times reports at least three of the suspects served as part of the crown prince's security team. One of those has been pictured traveling with the crown prince that president champ warned against rushing to conclusions. And it depends whether or not to king with the crown prince knew about it in my opinion. Number one what happened but whether or not they knew about it. If they knew about it that will be bad. He repeated multiple times that the king and crown prince personally denied any knowledge of the attack and secretary of state Mike Pompeo left Riyadh this morning after meeting with king some on and crown prince Mohammed than some months each of those meetings. I stress the importance. Them conducting complete investigation his disappearance of Jamal could show it and they made a commitment mr. they would do that. All smiles secretary Pompeo think the saudis for a thorough and timely investigation that it's been two weeks and critics don't agree. -- GO Washington Post columnist was last seen walking into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 according to reports in the times and the post. Anonymous Turkish officials say they have audio and video proof. They can showed she was killed inside the conflict. And according to BP anonymous Turkish officials say the forensics team also found quote certain evidence consent she was killed there. Even after cleaning crew was seen arriving at the building Monday. A source now tells ABC news that the saudis. May be ready to admit responsibility for the shanties debt reportedly is part of an interrogation gone wrong at close allies of president chat now hinting at harsh sanction against Saudi Arabia. I know what I'm gonna do now sanction the hell out of Saudi Arabia all of this as the tramp administration reaffirmed its reliance on Saudi Arabia to help contain Iran. Saudi Arabia is our partner there are allies against. Iran and against the missiles and against what they're doing trying to take over the Middle East. Senate this morning we're actually outside the consular resident that's a Saudi flag right there Turkish investigators were hoping to get into this building last night. To continue the investigation they were blocked from entry. So they're hoping some deal is able. To get them in to continue that investigation today kind of sexy. The president there's still defending US relations with Saudi Arabia Holly Hunter in this humble thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.