Taiwan’s largest-ever military drills underway

Troops are using newly purchased tanks from the U.S. in live-fire drills. ABC News’ Britt Clennett reports.

July 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live