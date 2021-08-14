Taliban will return Afghanistan to ‘pre-9/11’ breeding ground: GOP congressman

More
ABC News’ Phil Lipof speaks with Rep. John Katko, the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, about the Taliban’s advance in Afghanistan.
4:47 | 08/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Taliban will return Afghanistan to ‘pre-9/11’ breeding ground: GOP congressman

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:47","description":"ABC News’ Phil Lipof speaks with Rep. John Katko, the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, about the Taliban’s advance in Afghanistan.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79450386","title":"Taliban will return Afghanistan to ‘pre-9/11’ breeding ground: GOP congressman","url":"/International/video/taliban-return-afghanistan-pre-911-breeding-ground-gop-79450386"}